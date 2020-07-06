Saturday 14 March 2026

Ceftolozane/tazobactam: a new option, but no proof of superiority, says IQWiG

Pharmaceutical
6 July 2020
iqwig-schriftzug-big

The combination of ceftolozane with tazobactam broadens the range of antibiotic therapy in adults with severe infections of the lungs, the urinary tract, the renal pelvis and the abdominal cavity.

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