Celgene’s Abraxane gets positive CHMP opinion for pancreatic cancer

US biotech company Celgene’s (Nasdaq: CELG) European subsidiary has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Abraxane (paclitaxel formulated as albumin bound nanoparticles, or nab-paclitaxel) in combination with gemcitabine for first-line treatment of adult patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.
Pancreatic cancer is currently the fourth most common cause of cancer death in the European Union for men and women. There have been no new treatments approved for pancreatic cancer in nearly seven years, the company noted.
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