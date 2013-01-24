Celsion in ThermoDox technology deal for the greater China territory

US cancer drug developer Celsion Corp (Nasdaq: CLSN) and Chinese drugmaker Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical (SSE: 600267) have entered into a technology development agreement for ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, for the greater China territory.
Celsion’s shares jumped 10.7% to $7.75 in afternoon trading on Wednesday. The shares have quadrupled in value over the last year, as they closed at $1.69 on January 23, 2012, noted The Associated Press.
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