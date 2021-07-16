Monday 12 January 2026

CEO transition plan at Recordati

Pharmaceutical
16 July 2021
recordati-large

Italian drugmaker Recordati’s (REC: MI) board of directors has approved the appointment of Rob Koremans as chief executive effective December 1, 2021. Andrea Recordati, current CEO, will be appointed chairman.

The current chairman, Alfredo Altavilla, has tendered his resignation following his appointment to executive chairman of the ITA by the Italian government.

Rob Koremans, a qualified medical doctor, has over 30 years’ experience in managerial and executive roles, gained mainly in the pharmaceutical industry at various international companies, including Serono, Grünenthal, Sanofi-Aventis and Teva. Most recently he was CEO of Nutreco, an animal nutrition company.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Board appointments at Recordati, following death of chairman/CEO
17 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
Recordati announces death of chairman/CEO
16 August 2016
Pharmaceutical
Recordati reports positive results from Phase III Isturisa trial in Cushing's disease
23 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
Recordati to pay 750 million euros for EUSA Pharma
3 December 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze