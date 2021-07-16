CEO transition plan at Recordati

Italian drugmaker Recordati’s (REC: MI) board of directors has approved the appointment of Rob Koremans as chief executive effective December 1, 2021. Andrea Recordati, current CEO, will be appointed chairman.
The current chairman, Alfredo Altavilla, has tendered his resignation following his appointment to executive chairman of the ITA by the Italian government.
Rob Koremans, a qualified medical doctor, has over 30 years’ experience in managerial and executive roles, gained mainly in the pharmaceutical industry at various international companies, including Serono, Grünenthal, Sanofi-Aventis and Teva. Most recently he was CEO of Nutreco, an animal nutrition company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze