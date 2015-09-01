Thursday 8 January 2026

CeQur sets up Wales unit; to launch new insulin device in Europe, US in 2016

Pharmaceutical
1 September 2015
cequrbig

CeQur on Tuesday said it has set up a unit in Wales following another round of $100 million investment from Arthurian Life Sciences and that it plans to launch its new insulin infusion device in Europe and the USA in 2016.

The company said the funds will also be used to conduct clinical studies, manufacturing scale-up and commercial operations for a planned European and US 2016 launch of its device PaQ.

CeQur is preparing to launch its fully optimized, second-generation PaQ and has established a UK subsidiary in Wales. One of the company's first activities in Wales will be a clinical study in collaboration with University of Swansea scheduled to begin enrolment in 2016.

