Cerulean rockets on news of a collaboration with Novartis

US clinical-stage drug developer Cerulean Pharma (Nasdaq: CERU) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Novartis (NOVN: VX) to develop nanoparticle-drug conjugates (NDCs) product candidates combining Cerulean's proprietary Dynamic Tumor Targeting technology with Novartis' proprietary compounds directed at up to five targets.
Cerulean will create NDC candidates, and Swiss pharma giant Novartis is responsible for further development and commercialization of NDC products resulting from the collaboration.
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