Change in US CBO's projections of spending for Medicare and Medicaid

In its most recent baseline projections, the USA’s Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reduced its estimates of spending for the Medicare and Medicaid programs compared with its estimates in the August 2012 baseline. For the 2013-2022 period, projected spending for those programs is now $382 billion (or 3.5%) below the agency’s estimates in August 2012.
The CBO makes revisions to its baseline to reflect three kinds of developments - enacted legislation, updates to its economic forecast, and other, technical changes. In the case of Medicare and Medicaid, the downward adjustments since August reflect mostly technical changes - totaling $373 billion; legislative and economic changes accounted for just $9 billion.
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