Changing structure of the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt

Despite tremendous political-economic challenges that Egypt faced in last two decades, Egypt still remains the largest producer and consumer of pharmaceuticals in the entire Middle East and Africa region with a market value of EGP 56.6billion (US$2.9 billion) in 2022 for pharmaceutical sales (Table 1).

This article has been contributed by Ahmed Agiba, Formulation Department, Research and Development Directorate, Marcyrl Pharmaceutical Industries, Egypt.

.