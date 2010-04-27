Charles River Labs to acquire China's WuXi PharmaTech for $1.6 billion, creating global CRO; PPD opens vaccine research center in China

USA-based Charles River Laboratories International, a global provider of research models and associated services and of preclinical drug development services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire China's WuXi PharmaTech, an R&D outsourcing firm, in a cash and stock transaction valued at around $1.6 billion. This is said to be the largest ever foreign takeover of a Chinese company.

The deal, which based on WuXi's closing price last Friday of $16.31 indicates that Charles River is paying a 30% premium, reflects growing consolidation in the US pharmaceutical industry as research contractors try to offer a broader range of services to drug companies. WuXi's shares leap just over 17% to $19.41 on the news, while Charles River slumped 14.4% to $5.73, but the firm also post a drop in earnings (see later).