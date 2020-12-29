Chi-Med begins rolling surufatinib submission in USA

Chinese company Hutchison China MediTech (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), also known as Chi-Med, has initiated the filing of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for surufatinib.

This filing is the first portion of a rolling submission for surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NET).

"We are executing our strategy of building a global pharmaceutical company that brings innovative cancer therapies to patients worldwide"