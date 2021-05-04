Chiesi gains new US appro for Ferriprox

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici, announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Ferriprox (deferiprone) for the treatment of patients with transfusional iron overload due to sickle cell disease (or other anemias) in adults and children (age three and older).
Ferriprox is a synthetic, orally active iron-chelating agent shown to be effective in reducing iron concentration by penetrating cell membranes and removing toxic iron from organ tissues and extracellular fluids. Ferriprox is available as a 1000mg twice-a-day oral tablet.
The family-owned Italian drugmaker bought the rights to Ferriprox in February last year from ApoPharma, the US subsidiary of Canadian company Apotex, with the terms of the deal undisclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze