Sunday 11 January 2026

Chiesi USA announces commercial availability of Bronchitol in USA

Pharmaceutical
17 March 2021
chiesi-big

The US subsidiary of family-owned Italian drugmaker Chiesi Farmaceutici today announced the launch of Bronchitol (mannitol) inhalation powder, an add-on maintenance therapy to improve pulmonary function in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients 18 years of age and older.

Bronchitol is the first and only dry powder inhaled mucoactive agent providing a compact, portable option for patients that was approved in this formulation by the US Food and Drug Administration in November last year.

Additionally, data from the global Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of inhaled dry powder mannitol in adults with CF has been published online in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. In the multicenter, double-blind, randomized, parallel-group, controlled study of 423 adults with CF, subjects received either mannitol 400mg or mannitol 50mg (control), twice-daily via dry powder inhaler for 26 weeks. Authors concluded that mannitol 400mg inhaled twice-daily via a dry powder inhaler statistically significantly improved lung function (FEV1) compared with control, with this improvement supported by sensitivity analyses. Most common adverse reactions (≥3%) include cough, hemoptysis, oropharyngeal pain, vomiting, bacteria sputum identified, pyrexia and arthralgia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Bronchitol inhalation powder
2 November 2020
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi's Cham Herath confident that triple combo can lead the next wave of COPD treatments
3 October 2016
Pharmaceutical
EffRx Pharma and Pharmaxis to commercialize Bronchitol in Switzerland
14 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
Chiesi supports sustainable inhaler project
27 April 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze