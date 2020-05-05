China and COVID-19 offer test case for blockchain

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop China from launching its national blockchain-based service network (BSN) last month.

In fact, the launch of the service, which represents an attempt to promote the mass adoption of blockchain and explore the opportunities that the digital economy can bring, might well be particularly timely.

"Can we trust authorities with information without having a clear visibility on what they are doing with it?"According to GlobalData, China has been an early adopter of technologies to fight COVID-19 and will be closely observed by other countries on how to leverage technologies such as blockchain to contain and monitor the virus or any future outbreaks.