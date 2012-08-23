China and India challenge Pharma giants to boost their health care systems

Mature pharmaceutical markets such as the USA and European Union countries are showing relatively little change, in contrast to the rapidly evolving health care markets of large emerging nations, China and India, states a new report by health care experts GlobalData.

The new report, Global Healthcare Policy Analysis 2012 – Regulatory, Pricing, and Reimbursement Assessment, examines the profound regulatory changes and economic growth experienced by these two countries which are bringing increased access to medications and healthcare services for millions of citizens.