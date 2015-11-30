China and USA to further strengthen cooperation in drug supervision

At the 26th China-US Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade (JCCT) held in Guangzhou, China, earlier this month, China and the United States agreed to further enhance cooperation in the field of food safety, joint actions against online sales of counterfeit drugs, drug and medical device registration approval and clinical trial, as well as dialogue on cosmetics supervision, in order to protect the health of the public.
Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, US Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker and US Trade Representative Michael Froman co-chaired the three-day conference. Wu Zhen, Vice Minister of China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), attended the conference on behalf of the regulatory agency.
At the press conference held after the conference, Vice Minister Wu Zhen introduced the consensus reached by both sides as mentioned above and emphasized that it is incumbent upon the drug regulatory agencies of China and the USA to combat selling counterfeit drugs on-line and the two sides will continue the cooperation in this field.
Pharmaceuticals and medical devices registration and approval
The US Trade Representative said that it and China affirm the following:
