China FDA reports increase in adverse drug reaction reports

The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) recently released the 2013 Annual Report for National Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring.
In 2013, the national adverse drug reaction monitoring network received 1.317 million adverse drug reaction/event (ADR/ADE) case reports, which increased 9.0% on that reported in 2012. 291,000 new and serious ADR/ADE cases were reported in 2013, accounting for 22.1% of the total number of the case reports over the same period.
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