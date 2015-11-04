China legislature adopts drug approval reforms to incentivize researchers

A proposal on experimental changes to the drug licensing system was adopted by China's top legislature on Wednesday, aiming at promoting pharmaceutical innovation and better quality by giving more incentive to researchers, reports the state news agency Xinhau.

Under the three-year experiment, drug R&D agencies and researchers can directly apply for licenses to mass produce drugs developed by them. Previously, only drug manufacturers could apply for licenses and researchers were required to transfer their results to the producers.

The uncertainty over licensing results put researchers at a disadvantage in their negotiation with pharmaceutical companies, making them less motivated in their job, Bi Jingquan, head of the China Food and Drug Administration, told lawmakers.