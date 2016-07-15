China National Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring report shows 5.3% increase in ADR cases

The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) recently released the 2015 Annual Report for National Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring, which describes comprehensively the overview of China's national adverse drug reaction monitoring in 2015.
In 2015, the national adverse drug reaction monitoring network received 1.398 million adverse drug reaction/event (ADR/ADE) case reports, which increased 5.3% on that in 2014. 393,000 new and serious ADR/ADE cases were reported in 2015, accounting for 28.2% of the total number of the case reports over the same period.
ADR reporting coverage rate reached 96.6% at county level; 1,044 ADR cases, on average, were reported per million people.
