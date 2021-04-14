China nod for Tagrisso on early-stage EGFR-mutated lung cancer

Marking another approval for the drug in the country, Anglo-Swedish pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has received approval in China for Tagrisso (osimertinib) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after tumor resection with curative intent, with or without adjuvant chemotherapy as recommended by the patient’s physician.
Tagrisso, which is AstraZeneca’s best-selling drug with 2020 sales of $4.33 billion, is indicated for EGFRm patients whose tumors have exon 19 deletions or exon 21 (L858R) mutations.
The approval by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) was based on positive results from the ADAURA Phase III trial. In the trial, Tagrisso demonstrated a statistically-significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) in the primary analysis population of patients with Stage II and IIIA EGFRm NSCLC. The ADAURA trial also showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful improvement in DFS in the overall trial population of patients with Stage IB-IIIA disease, a key secondary endpoint.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze