China pharma industry sees steady growth

China's pharmaceutical industry, despite the challenges resulted from sluggish economies in the European Union and USA, has managed steady growth in 2013, official data showed.
Main business revenues in the industry amounted to 2.17 trillion renminbi ($355.4 billion) last year, a year-on-year increase of 17.9%, said a statement on the web site of the National Development and Reform Commission reported by the Xinhua news agency.
The pharmaceutical industry saw profits rise 17.6% to 219.7 billion renminbi last year, with fast growth seen in traditional Chinese medicine, according to the Commission.
