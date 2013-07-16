Thursday 8 January 2026

China probe into GlaxoSmithKline bribery allegations escalates

Pharmaceutical
16 July 2013

Investigations in China relating to alleged bribery and tax-related crimes by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK; The Pharma Letter July 11)) escalated yesterday, when Gao Feng, head of economic crimes at the Ministry of Public Security, said that police were examining some 3 billion renminbi (around $490 million) worth of transfers to travel agencies and consultancies going back as far as 2007 that were channelled to bribe doctor to prescribe the companies drugs.

Four senior Chinese executives from GSK have been held, said Mr Gao at a briefing in Beijing yesterday. "We have sufficient reason to suspect that these transfers were conducted illegally…You could say the travel agencies and GSK were criminal partners," he added.

According to the Chinese news agency Xinhua, the executives are Liang Hong, vice president and operations manager of GlaxoSmithKline China, human resources director Zhang Guowei, legal affairs director Zhao Hongyan and business development manager Huang Hong.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
Biotechnology
Lilly confirms bid to acquire Ventyx Biosciences
8 January 2026
Generics
Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Servier Ventures launched by French pharma
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Genmab selects Anthropic for AI-powered programs
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Biolojic Design appoints new chief medical officer
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026

Company Spotlight

LB Pharmaceuticals
A U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in New York. It is focused on developing small-molecule medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, with clinical studies run through external trial sites.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca appoints Joris Silon as head of investor relations
8 January 2026
GSK touts positive Phase III trial results for bepirovirsen
7 January 2026
Basilea teams with Prokaryotics on first-in-class antifungals
7 January 2026
AstronauTx names Adam Rosenberg as chairman
7 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze