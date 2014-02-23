Friday 9 January 2026

China's medical foreign trade maintained growth in 2013

Pharmaceutical
23 February 2014

Statistics from China’s CCCMHPIE (Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export if Medicines & Health Products) showed that the export and import volume of China's medical industry totaled $89.7billion in 2013, a year-on-year rise of 10.27%.

The Chamber forecast a 10% increase this year. The export volume of China's medical sector amounted to $51.2billion in 2013, an increase of 6.9% year-on-year. While the import volume totally $38.5 billion, a growth of 15.2%.

A lot of changes have happened at the area of China's medical foreign trade. For example, the bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) sector, which saw excellent performance in the past few years, has fallen into weakness. Meanwhile, innovator APIs and finished drugs’ exports grew fast in 2013.

Accelerated product registration filings

Chinese enterprises have accelerated product registration in developed markets. Last year, Chinese medical companies submitted 150 files to the US Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, similar applications to the European Directorate for Quality Medicines reached 172.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze