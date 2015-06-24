China’s Pharma industrial transformation

The Sixth Session of “China and the World” Pharmaceutical Summit, co-organized by UBM EMEA and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE) kicked off in Shanghai International Convention Center on June 23.

Nowadays, China’s economy has entered a slow-growing pattern of “New Normal,” under which the pharmaceutical industry faced new challenges and choices. This summit, with the theme of “the Wisdom and Action of China’s Pharmaceutical Industrial Transformation under the New Normal” is a good opportunity for the industrial leaders at home and abroad to discuss the future plan.

Liu Zhanglin, the vice president of CCCMHPIE, pointed out in the speech that the domestic pharmaceutical industry has gained lots of valuable experiences and strengthened the say in the international pharmaceutical market by taking active part in the international labor division.