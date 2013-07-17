China says GSK probe part of business climate clean-up

China's probe into UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) was part of the country's efforts to improve business climate and create equal competition opportunities for domestic and overseas investors, said a commerce official reported by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.
Shen Danyang, the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on the ongoing investigation into GSK (The Pharma Letters July 11 and 16). Mr Shen said China firmly opposes any form of commercial bribery, regardless of whether the company involved is Chinese or foreign,
Any company, be it Chinese- or foreign-funded, should be subject to legal sanctions and assume legal responsibility if it breaks Chinese law, Mr Shen said. As a well-known multinational company, GSK should also conduct investment activities in China in accordance with relevant Chinese laws, he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze