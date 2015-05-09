China to deepen health system reform

The Chinese government has unveiled a document on deepening medical and health system reform in 2015, mapping out measures to improve public hospitals and the medical insurance system, reports the state news agency Xinhua.
As the world's most populous nation, China's heath care bill is estimated to hit $1 trillion by 2020, according to consultancy McKinsey & Co.
According to the document, issued by Chinas General Office of the State Council, public hospitals should not rely on medicine sales to supplement their income. Measures will also be taken to reduce the cost of drugs and medical checks, reform the salaries of health care workers and increase the availability of doctors in rural areas, the statement said.
