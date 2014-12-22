China to speed up US biotech and pharma imports following trade talks

The US Commerce Secretary has said China has agreed to allow medicines and medical devices from US companies to enter into local markets following trade talks.
Penny Pritzker said of bilateral talks: "They agreed to cut red tape for imports of new and innovative pharmaceuticals and medical devices and to deal with the backlog.”
The Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade meetings were held in Chicago, and Zhang Xiangchen, an assistant minister of commerce, agreed that China would simplify the review and approval process for US pharmaceuticals and medical products.
