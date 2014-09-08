China tops pharmaceutical material suppliers for Vietnam

China is the largest supplier of pharmaceutical materials for Vietnam in the first seven months of 2014, accounting for over 57.46% of the total revenue, according to statistics from Vietnam Customs last Friday reported by China’s state news agency Xinhua.

Vietnam's Information on Trade and Industry Center quoted the customs office as saying that during the seven-month period, Vietnam imported some $120.9 million of pharmaceutical materials from China, an increase of 43.8% year-on-year.

Vietnam spent $210 million on buying pharma materials