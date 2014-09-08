China tops pharmaceutical material suppliers for Vietnam

China is the largest supplier of pharmaceutical materials for Vietnam in the first seven months of 2014, accounting for over 57.46% of the total revenue, according to statistics from Vietnam Customs last Friday reported by China’s state news agency Xinhua.
Vietnam's Information on Trade and Industry Center quoted the customs office as saying that during the seven-month period, Vietnam imported some $120.9 million of pharmaceutical materials from China, an increase of 43.8% year-on-year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze