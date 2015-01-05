Chinese and Indian investors may establish drug production in Crimea

A group of Indian investors will build a plant for the production of drugs in Crimea, according to Sergey Aksenov, Prime Minister of the Crimea, the former Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia last February, who said that such an agreement was reached during a December visit of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to India.
Sergey Aksenov explained that the names of investors as well as details of future investment projects are currently not disclosed, which is mainly due to sanctions, imposed on Crimea by the USA and the European Union, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
Mr Aksenov commented: “We are currently unable to disclose the names of investors, as much is being done through the affiliates in order to avoid sanctions.”
