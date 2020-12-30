Chinese approval follows US progress for buoyant Chi-Med

Hutchison China MediTech (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM), a Chinese company also known as Chi-Med, has announced that surufatinib has been granted approval for the treatment of non-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) in its home country.
Surufatinib will be marketed in China under the brand name Sulanda. It is Chi-Med’s first self-discovered oncology drug to be approved in China without the support of a development partner. Its approval follows that of the company’s first oncology drug, Elunate (fruquintinib capsules), in 2018.
"We look forward to making this unique therapy available to patients as quickly and broadly as possible through our own expanded oncology commercial team"
