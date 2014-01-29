Chinese health professionals' conduct to be regulated

China's National Health and Family Planning Commission this week issued a draft regulation on health workers' professional conduct, reports the state Xinhua news agency.

Health workers who fail to abide by the regulation will be punished. Malpractices include accepting "red envelopes" of cash from patients and kickbacks from pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies.

The draft was released to solicit public opinion and mainly targets clinicians, disease prevention and control, health care education, maternal and children care, family planning, mental health and hematology.