Chinmay Bhatt takes Novartis' top UK job as Haseeb Ahmad makes step up

Following the appointment of Haseeb Ahmad (pictured above, right) to the role of global head of value and access and commercial development, Chinmay Bhatt (pictured above, left) has taken on the position of managing director UK, Ireland & Nordics for Novartis (NOVN: VX).

Mr Bhatt’s previous role was as the leader of the Novartis Pharma Austria organization from 2017. He was also vice president and board member of the Austrian pharmaceutical trade association, PHARMIG.

Former management consultant