Chirfi Guindo appointed to lead marketing for Merck Human Health

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has announced that Chirfi Guindo will lead Human Health Marketing as chief marketing officer for Merck Human Health, and will join Merck’s executive team, effective July 1, 2022. He will report directly to Robert Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck.

Mr Guindo takes over the top marketing spot at Merck vacated in April by Arpa Garay who, after a short stint in the post, moved on to become chief commercial officer at US messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA).

As chief marketing officer for Human Health, Mr Guindo will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the company’s long-term strategy for the Human Health portfolio spanning oncology, vaccines, pharmaceutical and pipeline products.