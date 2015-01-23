CHMP adopts positive opinion on expanding indication for Pfizer's Prevenar 13

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion on expanding the indication for Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Prevenar 13 (pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine [13-valent, adsorbed]).
The CHMP recommends that the indication be expanded to include the prevention of pneumonia caused by the 13 pneumococcal serotypes in the vaccine in adults 18 years and older.
The drug is currently approved in Europe to prevent invasive pneumococcal disease in the same population. The CHMP’s positive opinion is now to be reviewed by the European Commission, who will make the decision of whether to approve Prevenar 13 for this indication.
