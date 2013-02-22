CHMP recommends approval of Sanofi Pasteur's Hexyon/Hexacima 6-1 pediatric vaccine

French drug major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) vaccines subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommending market approval for Sanofi Pasteur’s 6-in-1 pediatric vaccine Hexyon/Hexacima (DTaP-IPV-Hib-HepB vaccine).
Hexyon/Hexacima is the only fully liquid, ready-to-use, 6-in-1 vaccine to protect infants against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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