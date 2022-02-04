Sunday 11 January 2026

Christine Roth to replace Robert LaCaze at Bayer

Pharmaceutical
4 February 2022
christine_roth_large

GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Christine Roth (pictured above) is to leave the company to become the new head of the Oncology Strategic Business Unit at Bayer’s (BAYN: DE) Pharmaceuticals division.

Ms Roth will take up the role at the beginning of March and will be based in Whippany, New Jersey, USA. She replaces Robert LaCaze, who is leaving the German firm for a new opportunity that has not been announced.

"I feel privileged to join Bayer at a time where new exciting paths are taken to develop and bring transformative therapies to patients"Her role at GSK was senior vice president, global oncology therapy area head. Her career has also included time with US drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), an earlier spell with GSK and a period with Swiss pharma giant Novartis (NOVN: VX). Her a focus has been on global product strategy and commercialization, building oncology organizations, and new product launches.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Leaps by Bayer leads $80 million Series A financing for Cellino
25 January 2022
Biotechnology
Ryvu Therapeutics lures Bayer exec to be its CMO
17 January 2022
Biotechnology
Mammoth next step in Bayer's strengthening of cell and gene platform
10 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
Christian Rommel reveals the jigsaw pieces in place for Bayer's brave vision in R&D
28 February 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze