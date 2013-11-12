Chronic kidney disease market to witness slight decline by 2017

The value of the chronic kidney disease market could drop 2.5% between 2012 and 2017 due to the loss of patents for major brands and the changing reimbursement environment, says research and consulting firm GlobalData.
According to the company’s latest report, the late-stage CKD market in six major markets of the USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK will decline from $1.88 billion in 2012 to $1.66 billion by 2017. GlobalData expects that the majority of sales will still come from the USA (76%), with marginal increase in the European countries’ share (24%) during the forecast period.
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