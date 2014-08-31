Chugai and Roche amend business arrangements on out-licensing

Japanese drugmaker Chugai POharmaceutical (TYO: 4591) has amended the business arrangements with its majority (62%) share-owner Swiss pharma major Roche (ROG: SIX) regarding the terms and conditions for out-licensing Chugai products based on the strategic alliance between the companies.



The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after speculation that Roche was seeking to acquire full control of Chugai for around $10 billion, although this was denied by the Japanese firm (The Pharma Letter August 18).

Under the basic alliance agreement concluded between Chugai and Roche in 2001, Chugai and Roche have agreed to the terms and conditions under which they may mutually license-in and license-out their products. Chugai and Roche have agreed to amend the business arrangements regarding the terms and conditions under which Roche may license-in Chugai products as follows:

Business arrangements originally agreed in 2001: