Chugai and Taisho terminate Edirol co-marketing deal

22 January 2021
Japanese drugmakers Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) and Taisho Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4535) say they have terminated their agreement regarding co-marketing of Edirol (eldecalcitol), a treatment for osteoporosis for which Chugai has a marketing authorization.

In May 2008, both companies entered into an agreement for co-development and marketing of Edirol. They have co-marketed Edirol and engaged in providing information in Japan since the launch of the product in April 2011. However, they have decided to terminate the agreement regarding co-marketing, following discussions on future marketing policies.

As such, Taisho will stop marketing and providing information on Edirol on April 10, 2021, while Chugai will solely be responsible for these activities from April 11, 2021.

