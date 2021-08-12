Chugai debuts Evrysdi Dry Syrup for SMA in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Chugai (TYO: 4519) says it has launched Evrysdi (risdiplam) Dry Syrup 60mg for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Evrysdi had been approved by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) on June 23, 2021, and was listed on the national health insurance (NIH) reimbursement price list this week.
“We are very pleased to launch Evrysdi as the first at home drug for the treatment of SMA,” said Dr Osamu Okuda, president and chief executive of Chugai, which is majority-owned by Swiss pharm giant Roche (ROG: SOX). “Evrysdi has shown efficacy in a wide age range from babies to adults, and will offer at-home dosing. We are committed to promoting appropriate use of Evrysdi so that we may deliver unprecedented value to people with SMA and their families through this new therapeutic option,” he added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze