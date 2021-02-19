Sunday 11 January 2026

Chugai in-licenses oral COVID-19 candidate

Pharmaceutical
19 February 2021
chugai_kamakura_large

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) closed down 2.3% at 5,240 yen today, after it said it has concluded a license agreement with its majority owner, Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), for the development and marketing in Japan for AT-527, a new oral drug candidate for COVID-19.

AT-527 was created by Atea Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AVIR) in the USA as a direct-acting antiviral drug to inhibit viral RNA polymerase, an enzyme that is essential for the replication of RNA viruses. It is being investigated as a potential oral treatment for COVID-19. Roche and Atea have partnered to jointly develop AT-527. On signing of the deal, Atea earned an upfront $350 million in cash from Roche with the potential for future milestone payments and royalties.

If approved, Atea will distribute AT-527 in the USA and Roche will be responsible for global manufacturing and distribution outside the USA. Under the license agreement between Roche and Chugai, Chugai obtained exclusive development and marketing rights in Japan for AT-527.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Atea Pharma inks deal with Roche on potential oral therapy for COVID-19
22 October 2020
Biotechnology
Chugai aims to offer Actemra for COVID-19 in Japan
9 February 2021
Biotechnology
Chugai in-licenses antibody cocktail for COVID-19 from Roche
11 December 2020
Biotechnology
Less frequent dosing key to Chugai's eye drug hopes in Japan
14 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze