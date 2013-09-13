Chugai launches Perjeta for breast cancer in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519) has launched the anti-cancer agent Perjeta (pertuzumab) for the indication of HER2-positive inoperable or recurrent breast cancer. Already approved in several markets, Perjeta is projected sales of $1.9 billion by 2016.

Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss major Roche (ROG: SIX), received a manufacturing and marketing approval for Perjeta on June 28 and it was listed on the National Health Insurance (NHI) reimbursement price list on August 27.

Targets HER2 to treat breast cancer