Chugai Pharma USA announces appointment of Chief Medical Officer

Chugai Pharma USA (CPUSA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical, has announced the appointment of Athos Gianella-Borradori as Chief Medical Officer.
Dr Gianella-Borradori is an experienced pediatric hematologist-oncologist and executive with more than 20 years of international drug research and development experience, focusing on translational research and clinical development of novel therapeutic agents.
He has held senior positions in research and development at Novartis, Crucell, Bavarian Nordic, Cyclacel, Merck Serono and Clavis Pharma.
