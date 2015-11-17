Chugai says Supreme Court maintains Grand Court decision on Avastin patent extension

Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), majority-owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX), today announced that regarding an application for patent term extension for Avastin (bevacizumab) based on a market approval with respect to one of the regimens (ie, 7.5mg/kg every 3 weeks or more) in colorectal cancer, which has been disputed between Genentech and the Japan Patent Office (JPO), the Supreme Court decided to maintain the Intellectual Property High Court Grand Panel’s case decision that the trial decision of JPO to deny the application for patent term extension should be revoked.
The examination whether the patent term extension is acceptable or not will be proceeded again by JPO in light of this decision.
Genentech, also a member of the Roche group, is a patent holder and Chugai is the licensee of Avastin. Chugai will continue to promote the proper use of Avastin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze