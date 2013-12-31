Chugai signs deal to set up China subsidiary

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), which is majority-owned by Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) says it has signed an agreement with the Taizhou Medical High-Tech Industrial Development Zone (China Medical City; CMC), a special economic zone in Taizhou, Jiangsu Province, China, to enter CMC. Chugai will establish a wholly-owned import and sales and marketing subsidiary, to be called Chugai Pharma (China) Co, in CMC.

In China, the pharmaceutical market is expected to grow due to an increased awareness of health care accompanying the increase and aging of the population and progressive urbanization. Furthermore, the Chinese government, in an effort to respond to the aging population and to rectify the disparity in health care between the cities and outlying regions, is moving forward with “health care system reform,” noted Chugai. It is also promoting the improvement of pharmaceutical affairs/the pharmaceutical system as well as promoting global clinical trials and the development of biopharmaceuticals, and is actively seeking to attract foreign companies, the company said.

26.5% CAGR to 2020 forecast for pharma industry