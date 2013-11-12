Chugai unit seals deal for Helsinn’s anamorelin in top EU markets

Privately-held Swiss pharmaceutical group Helsinn has granted Chugai Pharma Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chugai Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4519), itself a majority-owned unit of Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX), exclusive commercialization rights to its innovative ghrelin receptor agonist, anamorelin, for the three major European pharma markets.

Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed. Anamorelin is a new first-in-class, oral, once daily drug, currently in Phase III testing for the treatment of anorexia-cachexia in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a detrimental multifactorial disorder that affects over 50% of people with cancer.