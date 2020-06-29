Cipla and Boehringer partner to co-market anti-diabetic drugs

Indian drugmaker Cipla’s (BSE: 500087) closed up 1.4% at 643.95 rupees today, after it announce a partnership with Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim to co-market three new oral anti-diabetics drugs: Oboravo (empagliflozin), Oboravo Met (empagliflozin+metformin) and Tiptengio (empagliflozin+linagliptin) in India.
Empagliflozin is approved for glucose-control in patients with type-2 diabetes; it is also approved for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death, in patients with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. Oboravo Met can be given to newly diagnosed patients of type-2 diabetes who have higher baseline HbA1c levels.
Tiptengio is the world’s first approved combination of an SGLT-2 inhibitor and DPP4 inhibitor. In addition to a strong effect on lowering blood sugar levels, it also addresses multiple pathophysiological defects in type 2 diabetes, and is a big step towards improved management of type 2 diabetes. It will also help in reducing the pill burden for patients and help improve adherence to the prescribed treatment.
