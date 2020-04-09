Monday 27 July 2026

Circassia soars as collaboration with AstraZeneca terminated

Pharmaceutical
9 April 2020
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Shares of UK-based specialty pharma firm Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) shot up more than 30% to 22.90 pence by late morning today, after it announced that it was halting a licensing deal on two respiratory drugs in the USA.

Circassia revealed that its board of directors has concluded that it is in the best interests of the company to terminate the 2017 development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for the US commercial rights to two inhaled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs Tudorza (aclidinium bromide) and Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide).

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More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Circassia says Duaklir now available in USA
21 October 2019
Biotechnology
Circassia makes massive gains on FDA's Duaklir approval
1 April 2019
Biotechnology
Circassia to take up full US rights on Tudorza
11 December 2018
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic won't dent outlook, AstraZeneca says
29 April 2020


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