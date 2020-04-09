Circassia soars as collaboration with AstraZeneca terminated

Shares of UK-based specialty pharma firm Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) shot up more than 30% to 22.90 pence by late morning today, after it announced that it was halting a licensing deal on two respiratory drugs in the USA.

Circassia revealed that its board of directors has concluded that it is in the best interests of the company to terminate the 2017 development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for the US commercial rights to two inhaled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs Tudorza (aclidinium bromide) and Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide).