Circassia soars as collaboration with AstraZeneca terminated

Shares of UK-based specialty pharma firm Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LSE: CIR) shot up more than 30% to 22.90 pence by late morning today, after it announced that it was halting a licensing deal on two respiratory drugs in the USA.
Circassia revealed that its board of directors has concluded that it is in the best interests of the company to terminate the 2017 development and commercialization agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for the US commercial rights to two inhaled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drugs Tudorza (aclidinium bromide) and Duaklir (formoterol fumarate dihydrate/aclidinium bromide).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze