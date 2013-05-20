CIS countries prepare for the introduction of drug reimbursement schemes

Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have recently taken steps to introduce drug reimbursement schemes similar to those functioning in other countries. If introduced, these could completely change the operating environment on both the generic and innovative drug markets in these countries.
At present, the rate of growth of innovative medicines in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries is lower than that of their generic counterparts. In 2012, there was a 10% increase in the former, to almost 6 billion euros ($7.69 billion) at wholesale prices, and a 16% increase in the latter, to 5.7 billion euros at wholesale prices, according to the latest report from PMR, a Poland-based research and consulting company, titled Generic and innovative drugs market in CIS countries 2013: Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Development forecasts for 2013-2015.
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