Thursday 8 January 2026

Clarity appoints Alan Taylor as new Executive Chairman to the board

Pharmaceutical
19 December 2013
claritypharma-main

Sydney-based companion diagnostic and personalized medicine company Clarity has appointed Alan Taylor as its new executive chairman to the board.

Dr Taylor has a background in both investment banking and medical science. Since completing an undergraduate degree in applied science at the University of Sydney, where he won the University Medal, Dr Taylor completed his Ph.D. in medicine in the Cell Signalling lab at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. He was until recently an Executive Director and shareholder of Inteq Limited, an Australian investment bank, where he was involved in life sciences listings on the Australian Securities Exchange. Dr Taylor will remain on the Board of Directors at Inteq.

Clarity, a private company, provides patented companion diagnostic services to the pharmaceutical industry and develops new drug assets and in-house companion diagnostics. It provides pre-clinical to clinical services utilising positron emission tomography (PET) and determines functionality and efficacy of drugs over a broad range of time frames based on the drug pharmacokinetics. The company’s main clients are small to very large antibody and peptide based pharmaceutical developers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze