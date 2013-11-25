Wednesday 17 June 2026

CleveXel Pharma and Dynamix to develop oral treatment for RA

Pharmaceutical
25 November 2013

France-based pharma company CleveXel Pharma has entered into a partnering agreement with venture-backed Israeli biopharmaceutical company Dynamix Pharmaceuticals to cover the development of a dual mechanism Syk/ Janus kinase (JAK) molecule in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Dynamix’ lead development program, the orally active SYK/JAK product, reflects efforts over the last decade to provide an oral treatment for RA with the desired efficacy and safety profile. Current treatments are mainly only injectable so the joint aim of the collaboration is to bring the RA project to a clinical proof of concept stage. Preclinical development is planned for early 2014 and the first clinical trial is expected to start in 2015.

CleveXel chief executive Christian Bloy commented: “For CleveXel, the partnership will innovate in inflammatory disease, potentially also in oncology. JAK3 and SYK represent new targets that are extremely interesting in order to develop an orally administered product. CleveXel Pharma is very happy to be part of this leading project with Dynamix.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

Protillion Biosciences
A biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies using proprietary T-cell receptor engineering platforms to target intracellular cancer antigens for solid tumor treatment.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
HMNC Brain Health raises $50 million in Series B round and signs Medice deal
16 June 2026
Lilly’s Jaypirca combo cuts progression risk in Phase III CLL study
16 June 2026
Conexeu builds board as regenerative tissue ambitions widen
16 June 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze