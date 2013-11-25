CleveXel Pharma and Dynamix to develop oral treatment for RA

France-based pharma company CleveXel Pharma has entered into a partnering agreement with venture-backed Israeli biopharmaceutical company Dynamix Pharmaceuticals to cover the development of a dual mechanism Syk/ Janus kinase (JAK) molecule in rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Dynamix’ lead development program, the orally active SYK/JAK product, reflects efforts over the last decade to provide an oral treatment for RA with the desired efficacy and safety profile. Current treatments are mainly only injectable so the joint aim of the collaboration is to bring the RA project to a clinical proof of concept stage. Preclinical development is planned for early 2014 and the first clinical trial is expected to start in 2015.



CleveXel chief executive Christian Bloy commented: “For CleveXel, the partnership will innovate in inflammatory disease, potentially also in oncology. JAK3 and SYK represent new targets that are extremely interesting in order to develop an orally administered product. CleveXel Pharma is very happy to be part of this leading project with Dynamix.”